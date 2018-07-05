We work on getting newer stories for the audience: Ekta Kapoor

Mumbai: Bollywood and television producer Ekta Kapoor who has recently launched a new television show titled ‘Qayamat Ki Raat’, said that she along with her team always work on getting newer stories for the audience.

“My team and I are always working towards getting newer stories for the audience. The core of this concept was when we realised that even though ‘being scared’ is a very strong emotion, we hardly experience it in our daily lives.

“People are scared to be scared. So we worked out the story of ‘Qayamat Ki Raat’ which brings spook back in our lives,” Kapoor said in a statement.

“Qayamat Ki Raat” is a “fresh” story about human emotions being tested with supernatural forces. “The unexplored folklore of ‘Tantrik Kabhi Martein Nahin’ (Tantriks never die) becomes the terrifying nightmare of the lead couple,” she said.

It stars Vivek Dahiya, Karishma Tanna, Dalljiet Kaur, Dipika Kakkar, Abhinav Kohli, Apara Mehta and Nirbhay Wadhwa.