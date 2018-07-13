Weapon snatching in J&K: Two BSF troopers and one civilian arrested

Two Border Security Force (BSF) troopers and a civilian have been taken into custody in Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag district after a foiled weapon snatching attempt.

One, Manzoor Ahmad Bhat, was arrested from Anantnag town after he tried to snatch away a private security guard’s weapon late on Thursday from outside a protected Gujjar leader’s house. On Bhat’s interrogation it was found that he was working with the troopers.

“The arrested civilian revealed that he is working as a source for the BSF and that he tried to snatch the weapon at the behest of two troopers who were waiting for him in a car outside,” a police officer said.

“Acting swiftly, police was able to arrest the two BSF personnel. An FIR has been lodged and investigations started. “The role of the arrested BSF personnel in the aborted weapon snatching attempt is being ascertained,” the officer added.