Weather alert for 72-hours in Agra, dust storm to hit again!

Agra: Agra District Magistrate Gaurav Dayal today issued a detailed advisory to manage any imminent disaster after the weather office sounded a 72-hour alert till Monday here in Uttar Pradesh.

This comes after a 132-kmph dust storm hit the city on the intervening night of Wednesday-Thursday bringing heavy showers and hailstorm that killed 44 people and destroyed properties worth in crores. The doctors at the S.N. Medical College have conducted postmortem of 44 bodies, who succumbed to injuries. The number of deaths were expected to rise.

The official further informed, Agra has witnessed two devastating storms in 20 days. More than 1,400 villages continue to remain without power supply. Trains were still running late. Historical buildings, including the Taj Mahal have suffered extensive damages. Two wooden doors of the Taj minarets have been damaged and several trees in the mausoleum were uprooted.

Divisional Commissioner K. Ram Mohan Rao and Dayal have visited the medical college hospital to review arrangements.