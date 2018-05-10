Wedding da season: Neha Dhupia-Angad bedi married after Sonam-Anand| SEE PICS

Mumbai: Bollywood industry is celebrating the wedding da season, a day after actress Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja got married now the good news is from Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi who along with being best friends have now tied the marriage knot with each other. Expressing her happiness of getting married to his best friend, Neha posted their wedding picture on her social media account and made their wedding news official. Almost everyone knew that Neha and Angad shared…

Mumbai: Bollywood industry is celebrating the wedding da season, a day after actress Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja got married now the good news is from Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi who along with being best friends have now tied the marriage knot with each other. Expressing her happiness of getting married to his best friend, Neha posted their wedding picture on her social media account and made their wedding news official. Almost everyone knew that Neha and Angad shared a good bond as friends and what can be better than marrying your best friend.

Neha posted a picture of the two with the caption, “Best decision of my life.. today, I married my best friend. Hello there, husband! @angadbedi”.

Bedi also put up an Instagram post declaring the same with the caption, “Best friend.. now Wife!!! Well hello there Mrs BEDI!!! @nehadhupia.”

Here are the wedding pictures:-