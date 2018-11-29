Wedding reception special: Ranveer Singh kisses Deepika Padukone | WATCH

Ranveer Singh made everyone see the love he has for his wife as he kissed his wife Deepika Padukone’s hand at the first of their Mumbai wedding receptions.

Deepika and Ranveer left for their Italian wedding on November 9. They got married on November 14 and 15 as per Konkani and Sikh traditions and have been in the news since then.

