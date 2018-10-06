WEEKLY horoscope for [October 8-14, 2018]

ARIES [March 21-April 20]



Attached Aries – with Venus reversing through your intimacy zone, don’t be too picky with your lover. (Nothing kills passion like constant nagging!) You’ll find praise and encouragement will get you a lot further than criticism. Single Aries – you’re in a hurry to meet someone special but (with Venus now retrograde) you’ll find it difficult to differentiate between a romantic charmer and a dubious dreamer. So – when it comes to dating – take your time and tread carefully.

TAURUS [April 21-May 21]

This week it will be difficult to give and receive affection, as Venus (your power planet) is in retrograde mode. Attached Taurus – you may have to deal with unresolved issues from the past, or your current relationship could be complicated by the re-emergence of a former lover. If you’re single, avoid becoming entangled in a complicated secret affair. Whatever happens, don’t make long-term decisions about your romantic life until after Venus moves forwards on November 16.

GEMINI [May 22-June 21]

Gung-ho single Geminis love to dive into the dating pool frequently and often date two people at the same time. But (with Venus retrograde) you need to be much more discriminating. Attached Twins – you’ll have to be extra patient (not one of your natural strengths) if you want to avoid a breakdown in communication between you and your partner. Two-way conversation and lots of listening are required, otherwise you’ll be at cross-purposes and misunderstandings are likely.

CANCER [June 22-July 23]

Single Crabs – with love planet Venus reversing through your romance zone, you’ll find it difficult to differentiate a dream date from a disappointing dud. So – if you are dating – avoid making snap decisions and instead, proceed with plenty of caution. If you’re attached, then it’s time to review, reboot and re-commit yourself to the partnership with extra passion and purpose. But – if you are too bossy with your beloved – then you could find yourself temporarily travelling solo.

LEO [July 24-Aug 23]

Singles – with Venus now retrograde, it will be hard to get the romantic sparks firing between you and a potential partner. So – when it comes to dating – take a long Cat nap instead! Attached Lions – have you been neglecting your lover? Stop being so preoccupied with your own individual needs and start considering your partner’s desires. On Friday, the Sun forms a tricky connection with Pluto. So avoid being a pushy Prima Donna and put on your humility hat instead.

VIRGO [Aug 24-Sep 23]

With love planet Venus retrograde, expect some romantic hiccups over the next few weeks. Attached Virgo – you’ll have to work hard to foster intimacy and maintain a close connection with your partner. Otherwise silly arguments and stony silences are likely. Singles – true love has been temporarily delayed, so you’ll just have to be extra patient. Plus be very careful what you post online. It will be oh-so easy to make insensitive comments and hurt someone’s feelings.

LIBRA [Sep 24-Oct 23]

If you are extravagant with cash and/or credit this week then there could be financial repercussions. With Venus (your ruling planet) reversing through your cash zone, there’s a tendency to overvalue products and services, and underplay your ability to pay for them. So you could end up making an expensive mistake. Venus and Mars are at odds on Thursday, which could lead to fiery words with a child, teenager, lover or friend. Clever Librans will cool down and compromise.

SCORPIO [Oct 24-Nov 22]

You’re super keen to find your soul mate but with love planet Venus in retrograde mode, it’s not the ideal time to be searching and sampling. Plus, if your intuition tells you that a prospective date is not the real deal, then avoid them like the plague! If you’re attached, then you could experience problems with your sweetheart due to personal, work, health or financial issues. The more controlling and stubborn you are on Friday, the more you’ll attract opposition from others.

SAGITTARIUS [Nov 23-Dec 21]

Spontaneous Sagittarians are by nature busy bees as you talk up a storm, and restlessly roam around looking for exciting new adventures. This week – with Mercury, Jupiter and retrograde Venus all visiting your solitude/soul zone – it’s time to slow down and look within as you contemplate, ruminate and meditate about where you’re going and where you’ve been. So your motto for the moment is from birthday great, John Lennon. “Turn off your mind, relax and float downstream.”

CAPRICORN [Dec 22-Jan 20]

You’d prefer to approach a current problem in a slow and steady Capricorn-like way, but a loved one wants it fixed immediately! Finding some middle ground is the smart and sensible thing to do. Plus a close friend or work colleague could encourage you to take risks with your cash. But – with Venus retrograde – a cautious and conservative financial approach is the safest way to go. The Sun and Pluto are at odds on Friday, which will set your frustration levels onto high.

AQUARIUS [Jan 21-Feb 19]

Are you attracted to a cute colleague, client or customer? Think twice before you make a move because (with Venus reversing through your career zone) love and work are a messy mix at the moment. There’s more chance of success if you delay any romantic developments until after November 16 (when Venus moves forwards again). Attached Aquarius – there could be extra pressure placed on the relationship when one (or both) of you experiences work-related problems.

PISCES [Feb 20-March 20]

Love planet Venus is in retrograde mode until November 16. So the next few weeks is the time to review close relationships, revise personal values, and ask yourself some serious questions. Is your romantic partnership providing the love, romance and security you desperately crave? Is an old friendship out of step with your current values? When Venus is reversing, you need to make adjustments. Single Fish – expect a few frustrating obstacles along the road to finding a partner.

COPYRIGHT Joanne Madeline Moore 2018