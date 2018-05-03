What assistance Yogi govt has in belly for storm affected families in Agra?

Minimum of 80 people lost their lives and many got injured in Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Uttarakhand and leaving a trail of destruction. There has been reports of more than 36 people losing their lives in Agra in destruction caused by uprooting trees and other mishaps. On one hand there are sorrow and griefs of the families who lost their members in this storm, Uttar Pradesh government has not been active enough to take note of the havoc caused. Chief…

Minimum of 80 people lost their lives and many got injured in Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Uttarakhand and leaving a trail of destruction. There has been reports of more than 36 people losing their lives in Agra in destruction caused by uprooting trees and other mishaps.

On one hand there are sorrow and griefs of the families who lost their members in this storm, Uttar Pradesh government has not been active enough to take note of the havoc caused. Chief Minister Yogi Aadityanath is busy doing campaigning in Karnataka for the upcoming elections. Disaster Management has been one of the prime focus in the present day scenario and with several ministers and Yogi himself is busy in Karnataka polls.

In Uttar Pradesh, at least 50 people were killed in four districts with Agra reporting more than 36 deaths, Bijnore-3, Saharanpur-2 and Bareilly 1. There has been loss to life and property in these effected areas as well.

Bharatpur suffered the maximum damage in Rajasthan in terms of loss to life as 12 people were killed in the district. Six people died in neighbouring Dholpur in the high-speed dust storm that started around 7pm and wreaked havoc for two hours.

Four deaths were reported from Alwar and one each from Jhunjhunu and Bikaner. Most deaths occurred in house collapse due to the storm, officials in Rajasthan said. Normal life was also hit in many places in Punjab and Haryana, including Chandigarh, on Wednesday after a high-velocity dust storm. Light to moderate rains also lashed many places.