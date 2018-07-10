What is so good in ‘Oppo A3s’? Here are the details!

The famous Chinese multinational company Oppo which is known for its positive brand image, had earlier launched its much awaited smartphone ‘Oppo A3’ and now, if the latest reports are to be believed, the handset maker is set to launch the OPPO A3s in India soon with a competitive price tag.

Here are the specifications:-

According to the reports, the OPPO A3s will come with a 6.2-inch Super Full Screen display with 1,520 x 720 pixels screen resolution. Just like the OPPO A3, the new launch will also come flaunting a 19:9 aspect ratio and a display cutout on top.

In the performance department, the new launch gets a 1.8GHz octa-core Snapdragon 450 chipset ticking at its core.

OPPO will be offering the smartphone in two RAM and storage configurations – 2GB + 16GB and 3GB + 32GB. There is no word on the security features as of now.

In the software department, the upcoming handset is expected to boot Android 8.1 Oreo-based ColorOS 5.1 out of the box.

As for the imaging, the OPPO A3s comes with a dual rear camera setup comprising of a 13-megapixel primary sensor, backed by a 2-megapixel camera and LED flash.

For selfies and video calling, there is an 8-megapixel shooter on the front that comes equipped with OPPO’s AI Beauty Technology 2.0.

Powering the smartphone will be a 4,230mAh battery under the rear panel.

On the connectivity front, the handset offers 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, Micro-USB, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

OPPO is offering the A3s in two hues – Red and Dark Purple. The price of the handset is set to start from Rs 10,990 for the 2GB + 16GB variant.

However, there is no word on the availability and pricing of the higher variant as of now. We will bring you more updates when the brand officially announces them, so stay tuned.