What makes ‘Sony’s WH-CH700N Noise-Cancelling’ headphones worth buying?

World-wide accepted and famous technology company Sony which is known to be one of the oldest companies, have launched its ‘WH-CH700N Noise-Cancelling’ headphones in India at Rs. 12, 990 and it is worth buying because of its unique feature of cancelling unwanted noise in the background and also allows voice commands.

The headphones are equipped with a built-in microphone for voice assistant commands and hands-free calls.

The battery delivers up to 35 hours of power (depending on music settings) and is rechargeable via USB, claimed Sony, adding that the new headphones will be optimised for Google Assistant with an update.

The headphones are also equipped with a quick charge technology that gives 60 minutes of playback from 10 minutes of charge, it added.