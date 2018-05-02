What’s new in Kawasaki Vulcan S Pearl Lava new edition? Here is the answer!

The famous automobile company Kawasaki India which is known for its brand image and durability has yet again managed to launch its brand new ‘Vulcan S in pearl lava orange colour edition’ in the Indian market, which was launched in December 2017 – was available only in the black colour option. Yutaka Yamashita, Managing Director of India Kawasaki Motors, said “Vulcan S is that type of motorbike which defines a particular lifestyle. In such type of products colour of the…

The famous automobile company Kawasaki India which is known for its brand image and durability has yet again managed to launch its brand new ‘Vulcan S in pearl lava orange colour edition’ in the Indian market, which was launched in December 2017 – was available only in the black colour option.

Yutaka Yamashita, Managing Director of India Kawasaki Motors, said “Vulcan S is that type of motorbike which defines a particular lifestyle. In such type of products colour of the motorcycle plays a vital role. The Vulcan S in pearl lava orange colour is available only in few countries. So bringing it in India shows the commitment of Kawasaki towards the Indian market.”

Yamashita added, “It is different than any other cruiser mainly because of its powerful, yet easy-to-control engine, easy manoeuvring, lightweight yet stable, highway riding and good fuel economy. Ergo-fit is one key feature of Vulcan S which offers a combination of adjustable components for riders of different stature.”

The price for the Vulcan S in black is Rs 5,48,400, and with the Pearl Lava Orange colour option, the Vulcan S will cost Rs 5,58,400 (all prices ex-showroom Delhi). The bookings for the same have begun as well.

The Vulcan S shares its underpinnings with the Ninja 650 and is powered by the same 649cc 4-stroke, 2-cylinder, DOHC, liquid-cooled engine which is mated to the 6-speed gearbox that also features a positive neutral finder. The engine is tuned to produce 60.2 bhp at 7500 rpm and 62.78 Nm of torque at 6600 rpm.

The latest offering by Kawasaki in India is built on high-tensile steel diamond frame and the suspension duties are handled by 41mm telescopic fork/5.1 in at the front and lay-down offset rear shock with linkage and adjustable preload/3.1 in at the back. The brake on offer is a single 300mm disc with the twin-piston caliper on the front and there’s a single 250mm disc with calliperle-piston caliper at the back. The bike also comes with dual channel ABS system.