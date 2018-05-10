What’s new in ‘TVS Apache RTR 180 Race Edition’? Here is the answer!

The famous automobile company TVS Motor which is known for its brand image and durability has yet again managed to launch its brand new Race Edition ‘TVS Apache RTR 180’ at Rs. 83,233. The newest edition comes up with new features as well that makes it different from the other editions, Apache RTR 180 comes in Pearl White base colour with racing inspired graphics and will be offered with front and rear disc brakes as standard. Specifications:- 1. TVS Motor…

The famous automobile company TVS Motor which is known for its brand image and durability has yet again managed to launch its brand new Race Edition ‘TVS Apache RTR 180’ at Rs. 83,233. The newest edition comes up with new features as well that makes it different from the other editions, Apache RTR 180 comes in Pearl White base colour with racing inspired graphics and will be offered with front and rear disc brakes as standard.

Specifications:-

1. TVS Motor Company claims the styling of the Race Edition is based on a unique racing carbon fibre theme which denotes light-weight attributes and racing intent.

2. The Apache RTR 180 Race Edition also gets new 3D TVS logo and features TVS Racing branded rim badging on the alloy wheels.

3. In line with the racing theme of the motorcycle, it gets a digital dashboard with a blue backlit display that displays 0-60kmph speed recorder, lap timer and service indicator and others.

4. The TVS Apache RTR 180 Race Edition is powered by a 177.4cc single-cylinder engine which churns out 16.4 bhp of maximum Power at 8500rpm and 15.5 Nm of maximum torque at 6,500rpm mated to a five-speed transmission.

5. The motorcycle requires only 4.96 seconds reaching 60kmph speed from a standstill and a top speed of 114kmph. The Apache RTR 180 also has the best-in-class (180cc) power-to-weight ratio.