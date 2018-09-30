What’s new in ‘TVS Jupiter Grande 5G’? Here’s the answer!

Popularly known worldwide automobile company TVS Jupiter which is famous for its brand image and dazzling interiors, exteriors have launched its newest ‘TVS Jupiter Grande 5G’ in India priced at Rs. 53. 544.

The brand is offering a disc brake and many more new interiors and exteriors that makes TVS Jupiter Grande 5G a unique scooter as compared to others. A new digital analogue instrument console features an econometer. With plenty of chrome bits on the sides and fender, and a new white LED headlight set up, new Jupiter Grande 5G series has arrived at dealerships in a new Starlight Blue co The blue is matched with beige panels.

Identifiable with special Grande badging changes, front LED headlamp setup comes with a position lamp centrally below it.

Contrast and appeal is included through an edition specific criss-cross stitched maroon seat. Rear (pillion) handle (grab bar) is in silver, and there’s sleek chrome highlights on the mirrors. There’s most likely a mobile charger setup in the under seat storage space lour. Bookings are open at Rs 5,000 advance payment.

While the models arriving at dealerships reveal a front drum brake, there is a disc brake Grande edition option also on offer (hat tip to EWNews). Visible changes on the disc brake Jupiter Grande edition include machined alloy wheels, body coloured pillion handle, and adjustable shocks.

With power from the in use 109.7 cc single cylinder petrol engine, the two wheeler returns max power of 8 bhp, and 8 Nm of torque via CVT transmission. A front telescopic fork and gas charged rear mono-shock complete the suspension setup. Rear suspension is adjustable.