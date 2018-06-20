What’s so different in new launched ‘2019 Kawasaki Ninja 1000’, here is the answer!

The famous automobile Company Kawasaki which is the Indian arm of Japanese two-wheeler company known for its brand image and durability, have yet again managed to launch its all new ‘Kawasaki Ninja 1000’ 2019 edition priced at Rs. 9.99 lakhs.

Now the question here arises that what is so different in the brand new Kawasaki Ninja 1000 but there is not much technical changes in the bike but graphical changes are clearly visible.

It will continue to be available in two colours namely black and green. The bookings are open and customers can visit their nearest dealership to enquire about the Ninja 1000.

Known for its modern aggressive styling with sharp and edgy lines Ninja 1000 comes with ABS and the 3-mode Kawasaki Traction Control. In the Pune Plant of India Kawasaki Motors, Ninja 1000 is assembled as a SKD product.

Mr. Yutaka Yamashita, Managing Director of India Kawasaki Motors, said” We are glad to inform all our stakeholders that MY19 Ninja 1000 is being launched in India on a same day when it is getting launched in other countries. We always have seen a positive response to Ninja 1000 in the India market because it offers everyday comfort and enhanced touring performance.”

The superbike has some top features like chin spoilers which are similar to those on the Ninja H2 and Ninja ZX-10R models.

In addition, Kawasaki Ninja 1000 flaunts lower profile dual LED headlights which feature low and high beams that offer excellent brightness. Other features like Assist and slipper clutch, Kawasaki Intelligent anti-lock Brake System and ample torque for easy take-off contribute in unique power and handling of Ninja 1000. Mechanically, it is powered by a 1043cc, 16 valve, 4 stroke In-line 4-cylinder, liquid-cooled DHOC engine which would develop top power of 140bhp at 10000rpm and peak torque of 111Nm at 7300rpm.