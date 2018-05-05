What’s so good in newly launched in ‘LG K30’? Here are the details

The famous technical company LG which is known for its brand name and durability has yet again managed to launch its brand new smartphone ‘LG K30’ in the US. It comes with a contract-free price of $225 (approximately Rs. 15,000) or at $9 (around Rs. 600) per month with a 24-month contract. Key features and specifications:- 1. The LG K30 runs Android 7.1 Nougat with LG UX 6.0+ skin on top and features a 5.3-inch HD (720x1280 pixels) IPS display.…

The famous technical company LG which is known for its brand name and durability has yet again managed to launch its brand new smartphone ‘LG K30’ in the US. It comes with a contract-free price of $225 (approximately Rs. 15,000) or at $9 (around Rs. 600) per month with a 24-month contract.

Key features and specifications:-

1. The LG K30 runs Android 7.1 Nougat with LG UX 6.0+ skin on top and features a 5.3-inch HD (720×1280 pixels) IPS display.

2. Under the hood, the handset has a quad-core Snapdragon 425 SoC, coupled with 2GB of LPDDR3 RAM.

3. The smartphone has a 13-megapixel camera sensor on the back that comes along with a PDAF lens and an LED flash. The rear camera supports 1080p video recording. On the front, there is a 5-megapixel selfie camera.

4. LG has provided 32GB of onboard storage on the K30 that is expandable via a microSD card (up to 2TB).

5. In terms of connectivity, the LG K30 has 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth v4.2, and GPS/ A-GPS.

6. The smartphone has a rear-facing fingerprint sensor. Besides, it packs a 2880mAh battery, which supports a fast charging technology, and measures 148.6×74.9×8.6mm.

7. LG K30 appears as a rebranded version of the LG K10 (2018) that was launched in February.

8. The LG K10, however, runs Android Marshmallow, while the latest K-Series model comes with Android Nougat.