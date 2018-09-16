What’s so good in newly launched ‘Nissan Sunny Special Edition’? Here’s the answer!

One of the most famous automobile companies Nissan which is known for producing best interiors as well as exteriors have launched its newest car ‘Nissan Sunny Special Edition’ at Rs. 8. 48 lakh and as the name suggests the car has special and brand new features.

Speaking at the launch of the new car, Director Sales and Commercial, Nissan Motor India Pvt. Ltd Hardeep Singh Brar went on to say: “The Nissan Sunny is our flagship sedan and has enjoyed immense customer loyalty over the years. As a company that is always on the lookout for customer feedback, we are proud to present the Sunny Special Edition, an embodiment of this customer-centric product philosophy, smart technological upgrades and best-in-class spacious interiors that make it a perfect car for customers looking for a sophisticated driving experience.”

The new special edition will be offering features like geo-fencing, speed alert, curfew alert, nearby pit-stops, Locate My Car and Share My Car Location services meant to improve the car’s security.

On the interior front, the special edition is equipped with more than 50 features, claimed to offer security and convenience. The Limited Edition also has a built-in 6.2-inch touchscreen AVN with phone mirroring.

The Sunny Special Edition is available in two powertrains – 1.5-litre diesel and petrol engines. The petrol engine is paired with the X-Tronic CVT (Continuously Variable Transmission), while the 1.5-litre diesel is paired with a 5-speed manual transmission.

On the safety front, the car is installed with dual Airbags, Speed-sensing Door Lock and Driver Seat Belt Reminder come as standard across all variants.