What’s so unique in ‘2019 Hyundai Santa Fe’? Here’s the answer!

The Hyundai Motor Company is a South Korean multinational automotive manufacturer headquartered in Seoul, South Korea. It is known as onr of the biggest and famous brands all across the country. Talking specifically about its newest car ‘Hyundai Santa Fe’ 2019 version will soon be launched next year and was even showcased at the recently conducted GIIAS 2018 in Indonesia.

Features of Hyundai Santa Fe 2019:-

1. Engine Regular Unleaded I-4, 2.4 L

2. EPA Class Small Sport Utility Vehicles 2WD

3. Style Name SE 2.4L Auto FWD

4. Drivetrain Front Wheel Drive

5. Passenger Capacity5

6. Passenger Doors4

7. Body Style Sport Utility

8. Transmission 8-Speed Automatic w/SHIFTRONIC -inc: lock-up torque converter and manual shift mode

