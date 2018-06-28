What’s so unique in ‘KTM 390 Ad venture Spyshots’? Here are the details!

The famous automobile company KTM which is known for its brand name and durability have yet again managed to announce the confirmation the 390 Adventure was set for 2019 launch. The KTM 390 Adventure hits the same buzzing spot as the BMW G 310 GS and while it will come later – as we told you in 2016, a world exclusive – it is expected to be more cost-effective.

The front wheel has four things that grab my attention. First, is the size of the wheel. The wheel looks like a 19-incher. This confirms what KTM told us earlier – that the 390 Adventure was not a hardcore off-roader but a tour enduro. Which is a blend of touring ability (primary) and the off-road ability (secondary). A 21-19 front-rear would be too extreme for this purpose and that KTM 390 Adventure is going to be wearing what looks like a 110- or 120-section 19-inch front and a 150-section, 17-inch rear.

We are not expecting KTM to make dramatic changes to the engine. While it isn’t complicated to re-tune the ECU and alter the power curves, I would imagine that a change of sprockets would be a simpler way to drive the power into the meat of the revs as you would want in the dirt. But since this is a tour-enduro and not a hardcore off-roader, minor alterations to the 390 Duke’s gearing might be all that’s needed. The KTM 390 Duke is powered by a 373.2cc single-cylinder engine that makes 43.5PS.

You can see that the front axle is offset forward but the tyre on it is bigger as well. This shouldn’t change trail significantly but you can see that the rake is significantly more than the KTM 390 Duke.