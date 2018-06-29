What’s so unique in ‘Toyota Corolla Sport’? Here are the details!

The famous automobile company Toyota which is known for its brand image and durability has yet again managed to launch the new Corolla Sport in Japan. Toyota Corolla Sport is sporty in design and is positioned on the Toyota TNGA architecture as is seen on the Auris on sale in Europe.

Seen in a red and black interior design, the new Corolla Sport wishes to attract a younger set of buyers and hence comes in with a host of technology and safety features. Toyota Safety Sense 2.0 offers a large number of features among which are automatic emergency braking, pedestrian detection, intelligent cruise control, lane departure warning and lane keep assist.

Buyers of the Toyota Corolla Sport are offered T-Connect service for a period of three years during which time they can avail the company’s premium services such as artificial intelligence assisted navigation assistance and 24X7 live operator to come to their aid in any sort of situation.

Toyota Sport hatchback is powered by two engine options to include a 1.2 liter turbo petrol engine offering 114 hp peak power and a 120 hp petrol hybrid engine which is also seen powering the Toyota Prius.

The engines will be mated to a 10 step CVT and a manual gearbox. The higher spec Corolla Sport will also receive an all wheel drive system. Toyota Corolla Sport will compete with the Hyundai i30 and Honda Civic. Prices will range from 2,138,400 Japanese Yen (INR 13.31 lakhs going up to 2,689,200 Japanese Yen (INR 16.74 lakhs).