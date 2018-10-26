Whatsapp to soon roll out new stickers to Android and iPhone users

The social media giant Whatsapp will soon be rolling out new lot of stickers to Android and iPhone users however, Android v2.18.327 didn’t yet have it. The company has also detailed how users can create their own sticker pack apps.

The introduction of stickers comes after months of anticipation and some initial rumours and leaks. Alongside giving a handful of default stickers, WhatsApp has provided a dedicated Stickers Store from where you can download new sticker packs for free. There are 12 sticker packs provided by WhatsApp. Additionally, there is a link to download distinguished sticker packs directly from Google Play. You can also use stickers directly from the WhatsApp Web after you’ll get it on your smartphone.

“From emoji and camera features to Status and animated GIFs, we’re always looking to add new features that make communicating with friends and family on WhatsApp easy and fun. Today, we’re excited to introduce a new way for people to express themselves with stickers,” the company said in a blog post.

To use a sticker in one of your chats, you need to tap the emoji button from the chat bar and then tap the stickers icon from the bottom bar. There is there a history tab available to show all the previously used stickers in one place. Similarly, there is a favourites tab that includes all the stickers that you’ve marked as favourite by pressing the star option after selecting your favourite sticker in a particular chat. WhatsApp has also provided a sticker category tab from where you can select the available stickers. Furthermore, there is a plus button that takes you directly to the Stickers Store.

You can visit the Stickers Store to find appropriate sticker packs for your chats. There is an All Stickers tab that lists all the available sticker packs. You can pick one of the sticker packs. You just need to hit the download button available on the right of the sticker pack to download it on your device. Also, you can tap any of the listed sticker packs to view all its available stickers. You can additionally view all the downloaded stickers by tapping the My Stickers tab from the Stickers Store. Moreover, you can download sticker packs other than the ones listed on the Stickers Store by tapping the Get More Stickers button from the bottom of the All Stickers tab.