WhatsApp’s chief business officer Neerja Arora steps down

In what can be seen as jolt for the WhatsApp core team, the latest development is WhatsApp’s chief business officer Neerja Arora stepping down.

Arora took to the social media site Facebook and wrote that he is “going to be taking some time off to recharge and spend time with family,” and thanked WhatsApp co-founders Jan Koum and Brian Acton.

Previously, Koum was also the one who decided to quit as WhatsApp CEO earlier this year over disagreements with Facebook executives over privacy and encryption.

There had been a long journey that Arora covered with WhatsApp since 2011 at the time when the company was just two years old.

Neerja Arora had been with the corporate development team at Google and a part of several acquisitions, where he served for four years. Earlier to that he worked at Times Internet. Until earlier this year, he served on Paytm’s board of directors for close to three years.

Another key information says that WhatsApp has just hired its first-ever India head former Ezetap founder Abhijit Bose — after immense pressure from the Union Government to bring the spread of misinformation on WhatsApp under control. The India office will be based out of Gurgaon, and it will WhatsApp first office outside of the US.