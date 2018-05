Virat and Anushka share a very good bond and are seen as a happy couple and a video that is going viral online, Virat is seen telling an interviewer that Anushka Sharma is the “captain” at home. As the interviewer asked him who is the captain off-field, a stumped, surprised Virat laughed before replying, “She is, of course. She takes all the right decisions in life. She’s totally my strength and she keeps me positive all the time, and that’s…

Virat and Anushka share a very good bond and are seen as a happy couple and a video that is going viral online, Virat is seen telling an interviewer that Anushka Sharma is the “captain” at home.

As the interviewer asked him who is the captain off-field, a stumped, surprised Virat laughed before replying, “She is, of course. She takes all the right decisions in life. She’s totally my strength and she keeps me positive all the time, and that’s what you want in a life partner so I’m very grateful.”