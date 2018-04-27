When BJP releases its manifesto, there will be hidden corruption in it: Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi: Slamming the Bharatiya Janata Party of corruption, the Congress President Rahul Gandhi said that when the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) releases its manifesto it will be decided by three-four leaders and there will be hidden corruption in it as well. He also accused BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi of not standing by their words. Taking a dig at BJP, Rahul went on to say: "When BJP releases its manifesto, three-four leaders will decide it. There will be…

New Delhi: Slamming the Bharatiya Janata Party of corruption, the Congress President Rahul Gandhi said that when the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) releases its manifesto it will be decided by three-four leaders and there will be hidden corruption in it as well. He also accused BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi of not standing by their words.

Taking a dig at BJP, Rahul went on to say: “When BJP releases its manifesto, three-four leaders will decide it. There will be hidden corruption in it. There will be the idea of Reddy brothers in it. It will be the manifesto of RSS.”

His remarks came during the release of the party’s manifesto, which he described as ‘Mann ki Baat’ of the people of Karnataka.

“The Prime Minister committed that everybody will get Rs 15 lakh in their accounts but not even a single rupee came. He guaranteed a corruption-free India but so many scams have happened under his rule, whether it is Rafael, or Amit Shah’s son.

“He also said that he would ensure that the farmers get the right price for their yield. Narendra Modi and the BJP don’t stand up to what they say,” Gandhi told a gathering on the occasion.

The Congress President said that Modi likes to tell his “Mann Ki Baat” but the Congress’ manifesto is the “Mann Ki Baat of the people of Karnataka”.

“We believe in the philosophy of Karnataka. We believe is Basavanna philosophy. The state won’t have a future if every single person, every single community, every single district is not heard.

“We have gone to the people of Karnataka and listened to what they want. Our manifesto is their ‘Mann ki Baat’,” he added.

Present on the occasion, Siddaramaiah said Karnataka is the top job creating state in India and it has received the maximum investments.

“We will continue in our efforts to build a ‘Nava Karnataka’,” he said.