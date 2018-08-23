When I hugged PM Modi, some within my party didn’t like it: Rahul

New Delhi: After being in the news for days for his most talked hug in the Parliament, Congress President Rahul Gandhi said that when he hugged Prime Minister Narendra Modi some of his party members didn’t like it.

Referring to his famous hug, after a no-holds-barred attack in a parliament debate last month, Mr Gandhi said,

“When I hugged PM Modi in parliament, some within my party did not like it.”

While addressing the people in Hamburg, Germany, Mr Gandhi also said there is a big job problem in India but the Prime Minister refuses to see it.

“You have to accept the problem to fix it,” he said.

Mr Gandhi also spoke about India and its progress over the last 70 years.

Mr Gandhi also talked about his father former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi’s killers.

“When I saw the man who killed my father lying dead in a field in Sri Lanka, I did not like it, I saw his crying children in him,” he said.

Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE) Velupillai Prabhakaran, responsible for the killing of Rajiv Gandhi, was shot dead by Sri Lankan troops in 2009.