When Muslims fast they also go to offices: Owaisi to EC on not holding elections during Ramadan

After the election commission stated that conducting elections in the month of Ramadan will have an impact on the turnout of voters, AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi said that when Muslims fast they also got to the offices and do their businesses therefore it will not bother the voter turnout.

“When Muslims fast they also go to offices and do their business. There are also labourers, rickshaw drivers and rickshaw pullers who fast. Their normal activity does not get affected,” he told the media here.

Owaisi said since the states going to the polls during Ramadan will have a holiday on the day of polling, there would be no problem in Muslims casting their votes. “In fact during Ramadan they will be free from daily routine of cooking food and eating lunch.”

The Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (MIM) chief was reacting to reports that some Muslim leaders expressed dismay over the schedule announced by the Election Commission for the Lok Sabha elections with the three final phases falling during Ramadan.

Owaisi said as the electoral process has to be completed by June 3 and if Ramadan starts on May 5 and ends on June 4, the Election Commission has no option but to hold elections during the period.

He said it was wrong to say that because of Ramadan the polling percentage will be low. “I am telling you as a Muslim that my spiritualism and my nearness to Almighty Allah increases during Ramadan.”

He found fault with the political parties raking up a controversy, saying they should not use Muslims for their political ends. “As a party you should be ready for whatever the requirements may be. If you are so worried what have you done for the community. Show your record.”