When people support us, our hope increases: Ishaan Khatter

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Ishaan Khatter who will next be seen in the movie ‘Dhadak’, said that when people support us their hope increases and that the movie ‘Dhadak’ is unique in its own way.

When asked how he feels when people look at him as a future star, Ishaan Khatter said, “I will not say that I have become a star before the release of the film but it feels nice when audience appreciate what they are seeing in the promos of the film. When people support us, our hope increases as they will go to watch the film in theatres.

“I really hope when audience watch the film, they realize that it is a sincere adaptation and it’s a unique film in its own way. We have been really honest while making this film and we have sacrificed our blood, sweat and tears while making it. So, I hope our efforts will connect with the audience.”

Sharing his feeling while launching most anticipated song ‘Zingaat’ from his film ‘Dhadak’, Ishaan Khatter said, “I am feeling really happy to launch this song as it comes at very important juncture of the story in the film and to get an opportunity to dance on this song was really amazing experience.

“I am a huge fan of this song especially, the way Amitabh Bhattacharya has written the lyrics of this song. I hope audience will have same amount of fun while watching this song as much as we had while shooting it.”