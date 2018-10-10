When Shilpa Shetty took a sweet dig at dating coach Anveshi Jain!

Anveshi Jain, town’s popular dating coach, who has helped others in finding love, is now on the lookout to find one for herself. Anveshi recently participated in Shilpa Shetty’s Amazon Prime Series – Hear Me, Love Me. The show is about finding love and she had all the might to find it for herself with Shilpa as her wingwoman. While talking about the show and Shilpa as the host, Anveshi said, “Hear me, Love me is an extremely unique concept that comes with all the laugh and luck for the contestants. Especially the fact that Shilpa Shetty is hosting the show, made me excited during the shoots as she is such a calm and composed person. With her as a wingwoman, you honestly couldn’t ask for any better.”

Shilpa was seen taking a sweet dig at Anveshi by asking her about being single that too when is a dating coach herself. Laughing a bit on the issue, Anveshi is all praise about the actor and the way she connects with the people. Adding more, Anveshi said “I have grown up seeing Shilpa Shetty’s movies and dancing on her iconic songs. Receiving advices from her, is surely a wonderful experience. She is, to be honest, the wonder woman of our country. A lady with so many roles like an entrepreneur, a cook, a writer, a yoga instructor, an actor and now a dating show host – Unbelievably amazing.”

At the work front, Anveshi will be seen in an upcoming web series for ALTBalaji.