When you are in a de-glamorous role people see your acting more, says Kriti Sanon

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon who will next be seen in the forthcoming movie ‘Luka Chuppi’, said that when an actor is in a de-glamorous role, people tend to see their acting more.

“It’s weird but when you are in a de-glamorous role people see your acting more. When you are slightly more dressed up, it takes a while to see beyond the looks and the acting. Especially when they don’t already have a perception of you being an actor,” Kriti told media.

“Once you break that and they know you are an actor, then doing a glamorous part is ok. Then they say you are showing your range,” she added.

Kriti said today she has gained the confidence to take risks. “When you don’t have someone backing you, you do feel scared to be doing something away from what is expected of a normal heroine. When you step out of the conventional commercial space, you think ‘what if it doesn’t work.’ Today I feel I’m more greedy as an actor.”

Kriti will be next seen in Luka Chuppi co-starring Kartik Aaryan. The Laxman Utekar-directed rom-com chronicles the story of a couple living-in together in Mathura and the complications that follow. The actor said filmmakers are approaching her with meatier characters now.

“When you get to perform once or twice in a role where there’s a lot more to do, then you feel like you want more. That has happened to me. I want to take up stronger roles.”People’s mindset about me has also changed where they feel I would not do a character which isn’t well written or is there for the heck of it. The kind of characters I’m being offered now are way more strong than what I was getting before,” she said. The film, backed by Dinesh Vijan, is scheduled to release on March 1.