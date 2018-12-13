Who will be appointed as CM in Rajasthan, MP & Chhattisgarh? Here’s the answer

Amidst all the speculations doing rounds as to who would be appointed as the Chief Minister of Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh respectively, here are the possible names that might turn out to be the final winners for the CM post.

The names that were in consideration for the post of Chief Minister of Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh were Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot, Kamalnath and Jyotiraditya Scindia, and TS Singh Dev and Bhupesh Singh Baghel respectively.

According to the information given by the sources, Ashok Gehlot’s name is given consideration for the post of Chief Minister in Rajasthan while Kamalnath is expected to be the Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh and TS Singh Dev’s name has been getting priority over Bhupesh Singh Baghel for the post Chief Minister of Chhatisgarh.

Although the official announcement is yet to made by the Congress Party but the supporters of both the candidates for CM post of Rajasthan have continuously been supporting their respective candidates and want their favorite leader to be appointed as the Chief Minister of Rajasthan.

Congress President Rahul Gandhi along with Sonia Gandhi and other Congress leaders have been discussing on the same since morning but are still deciding and are yet to take a call as to who will be given this big responsibility ahead of 2019 elections.