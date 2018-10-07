Whole casting of the film is really unique: Alia on ‘Kalank’

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt who will be seen in the forthcoming movie ‘Kalank’, said that the whole casting of the film ‘Kalank’ is really unique and she is really excited for the movie.

The 25-year-old took to Instagram on Sunday to share the update with a photograph. She can be seen posing with her team in an airport shuttle bus.

The “Raazi” star captioned the image as “Kargil Calling”.

Being helmed by Abhishek Varman, the period drama also features actors like Madhuri Dixit Nene, Sanjay Dutt, Varun Dhawan, Aditya Roy Kapoor and Sonakshi Sinha.

According to reports, Alia and Varun will shoot some important sequences and a song in Kargil. They will be there for a week.

In an interview in the past, Alia had said: “I am really excited about the film. The whole casting of the film is really unique.”

It is slated to release on April 19, 2019.