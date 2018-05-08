Why is ‘2018 Honda Dio Deluxe’ a must buy? Here is the answer!

The famous automobile company Honda which is well known for its brand name and durability has yet again managed to launch its brand new scooter ‘Honda Dio Deluxe’ priced at Rs. 53,292 but this time the 2018 edition has so many new features and specifications that makes it a must buy. Key specifications:- 1. The new features include optional mobile phone charging point in the under-seat stowage. There are new colour options too, which are Marshal Metallic Green and Axis…

The famous automobile company Honda which is well known for its brand name and durability has yet again managed to launch its brand new scooter ‘Honda Dio Deluxe’ priced at Rs. 53,292 but this time the 2018 edition has so many new features and specifications that makes it a must buy.

Key specifications:-

1. The new features include optional mobile phone charging point in the under-seat stowage. There are new colour options too, which are Marshal Metallic Green and Axis Metallic Grey. Also, the rims are done in golden colour, adding to that premium look of the scooter.

2. The Dio Deluxe continues to get the same 109 cc sing-cylinder engine as before, which makes 8 bhp at 7,000 rpm and 8.91 Nm of peak torque at 5,500 rpm.

3. The engine is mated to a continuous variable transmission unit and has a claimed top speed of 83 kmph.

4. The Dio Deluxe uses 130 mm drum brakes at both ends along with Honda’s patented combi-braking system (CBS), which is a standard fitment on the Dio.

5. The Dio goes head to head with the likes of the TVS Wego, Suzuki Lets, the Hero Maestro Edge and the Yamaha Ray ZR.

The scooter will be reaching the showrooms this month itself and the deliveries of the scooter will begin towards the end of this month itself.