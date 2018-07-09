Why is eating rice prohibited on ‘Ekkadashi’? Here is the answer!

Since the time of our growing years we have been hearing one common thing that eating rice is prohibited on ‘Ekkadashi’ but the real reason is yet not known by many. Is it a myth or is there a scientific reason behind not eating rice during ‘Ekkadashi’?

Not only rice but anything that belongs to the “Grain” category should not be consumed on Ekadashi and not only from religious point of view but also scientifically it has been proven that consuming food that belongs to the grain category can have detrimental effect on the body.

“Every type of sin in this world, including the grievous sin of killing a Brahmana, reside in food grains on the Day of Lord Hari (Ekadashi and other fasting days). If grains are eaten on fasting days sins enter the body of that human being.”

“Whether a person is Brahmachari (unmarried, student), Grihastha (householder), Vanaprasthi (retired, elderly), Sanyasi (renounced person) or any other social order, if they eat food grains on Ekadashi, they acquire the same sin as that received by eating cow’s meat.”

One may think or say that fasting on Ekadashi days and the Lord’s appearance days are meant only for Vaisnava devotees and not for worshippers of Lord Shiva or Durga etc

“Since the living entities of Kali yuga are short lived and lusty, they are unable to perform severe austerity. The living entities of Kali yuga subsist on food grains and cannot survive without eating these grains. People of Satya, Treta and Dvapara yugas were capable of undergoing severe austerity and tolerate physical distresses.”

This is why a minimum austerity in the form of fasting twice a month on the days of Ekadasi has been prescribed for the people of Kali yuga. If they are able they should eat only once the day before Ekadasi, fast totally on the day of Ekadasi and eat only once the day after Ekadasi.

If one is unable to follow even this, in other words if one is unable to eat only once on the day before and after Ekadasi, than he must observe complete fast on the day of Ekadasi. If one is still unable to follow this then he should give up eating five types of grains and observe the vow of Ekadasi simply by partaking some fruits and roots.