Why is ‘Hyundai i20 Active facelift’ different? Here is the answer!

The famous automobile company Hyundai which is famous for its brand image and durability have yet again managed to launch its brand new ‘Hyundai i20 Active facelift’ priced at 6.99 lakh but this time there five reasons as to what makes it different and why is it a must buy.

Therefore, here are top 5 things in the new car:-

1. Design wise speaking, on the front, the radiator grille gets minor design tweaks, but the design is still different than the current signature “cascade grille” which is now present on most Hyundai models.

2. On the interior part, the i20 Active facelift gets a new touchscreen unit, no doubt carried over from the recently facelifted i20 Elite.

3. The facelift is majorly cosmetic, with the major part being the new blue and white dual-tone paint job.

4. There are also other cosmetic changes which are silver finishes on the fog lamps and an added black rubber strip on the tip of the boot lid.

5. Finally, mechanically speaking, the i20 Active remains powered by the same 1.2-litre petrol which churns out 83bhp, and a 1.4-litre CRDi motor which belts out 90bhp, all mated to a six-speed transmission.