Why is ‘Royal Enfield Classic 350 Version’ different? Here’s the answer!

Apart from being one of the most trending brands all over the world, Royal Enfield is also known to be giving the best quality interiors and exteriors which makes it different from all other brands. Talking about the recent launch, Royal Enfield has launched its Classic 350 Version which is different from other because it is equipped with dual disc and that is what makes it unique from other bikes.

However, we do believe that RE will soon introduce Dual channel ABS setup to their entire Classic range keeping in mind the fact that the Classic 350 is the two-wheeler manufacturer’s best selling model in India. RE sells an average of 50,000 units of the Classic 350 every month in India.

The Classic 350 is built around on a single down-tube chassis and is popular across the crowd for its retro styling. The Classic 350 is powered by a 346 cc, single cylinder, 4 strokes, twin spark, engine which produces about 19.8 bhp of peak power at 5,250 rpm and 28 Nm torque at 4,000 rpm and is mated to a 5-speed constant mesh gearbox.

The motorcycles use telescopic forks in the front and twin gas charged shock absorbers for the rear. One of the main reasons for its dominance over the Indian market is mainly because it has no real threat in this segment except the Bajaj Dominar and Mahindra Mojo to some extent.