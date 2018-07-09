Will aim to get back to level of fitness I had during ‘Kaabil’: Rohit Roy

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Rohit Roy who was last seen in the blockbuster movie ‘Kaabil’, said that he will aim to get back to the level of fitness he had achieved during ‘Kaabil’.

“Tomorrow, I start another journey on the road to full fitness and complete recovery. Five months after my cervical slip disc, I will aim to get back to the level of fitness I had achieved during ‘Kaabil’. wish me luck,” he tweeted.

In “Kaabil”, which stars Hrithik Roshan and Yami Gautam, Rohit was seen playing a negative character.