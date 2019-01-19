Will JEE Main Answer Key Affect Student’s Performance in Boards? Know How

The releasing of the answer key can either be a boost or a moment of some despair for the candidates appearing in the JEE Main exam of January session. Those who have managed a good match with the list given in JEE Main Answer Key released by NTA, it will be a great stimulus. Good inspiration must bring a demonstration in the confidence of doing good to gain entry to the IITs, NITs, and other most excellent private institutes of the nation.

An excellent score not only guarantees the admittance into various high-status colleges of the country but also is a conduit to IITJEE Advanced examination. An aspirant having scored well in IITJEE Advanced exam will only make a grade for getting admitted to the IITs or other institutes mentioned above. Along with that, commendable performances in board exams subsequent to a splendid result in JEE Main can be considered as icing on the cake.

On the other hand, those, who have been unable to score good enough to gain the aforementioned academic should not feel down. The National Testing Agency will give an additional opportunity to students to appear for JEE Main once again in April 2019. They can prepare well attempt harder next time and achieve the preferred result in the April test.

As stated by the notification declared by the National Testing Agency (NTA), it is crucial for an applicant of general category to get at least 75% in board examinations or secure a rank among the top 20% candidates in their own boards to be eligible to get access to the top institutions of the country passing through the IITJEE Examination. If not, the application of the applicant will be considered unacceptable and annulled.

In easy terms, if you did not do well in your board examinations but you got good scores in the IITJEE Advanced, the score will not be applicable for admittance function. However, this entrance condition is not required for admittance to several other educational organizations that proffer entrance on the basis of JEE Main 2019 scores.

A good or bad score in the IITJEE Mains test has to be the single feature of impetus. Students who have done well, it is supposed to be an aspect of inspiration to do well again in the forthcoming boards and JEE Advanced examinations.

Here are a handful of tips on how you can do well in the IITJEE Main and Advanced Examination, continue reading to know more.

• Award not less than 40% time for your Board examination preparation. An intelligent student understands that a commendable performance in the class 12 board examination is a doorway to the IITs.

• It is significant that you finish your IITJEE preparation earlier than the impending board examinations so that, at the time of examination, you will be in no doubt and completely prepared.

• Decide the number of questions you can attempt for practice per day and aim to attempt this number of questions on a daily basis.

• Maintain a check on the time used up on each one question.

• Considering the time that you are taking to answer a question and solving more and more questions subsequently can help you in getting marvellous results.

• Last but not least, regardless of how many books you study or attend coaching centers, the one and only way to crack the IITJEE is vigorous and uninterrupted practice.