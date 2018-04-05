Will Kings XI Punjab shine in IPL 2018? Here all you need to know!

New Delhi: Not been able to cope up in last 10 seasons of the cash rich Indian Premier League, Kings XI Punjab will be looking forward this time to make a mark under the leadership of Ashwin and reach the top spot of the tournament. Kings XI Punjab has been able to make their way into the top four only two times out of which they played one finals against Kolkata Knight Riders as well in the year 2014. In…

Kings XI Punjab has been able to make their way into the top four only two times out of which they played one finals against Kolkata Knight Riders as well in the year 2014.

In the previous edition, they missed the play-offs by a whisker to eventually finish at the fifth spot. Ahead of the 2018 player auction, the Mohali-based side made its strategy quite clear of revamping a faltering team, by retaining only left-arm spinner Axar Patel.

They however, used their right-to-match cards at the auction to keep some of their best players from the previous season in Australian Marcus Stoinis, South African David Miller and India discard Mohit Sharma.