Will try to increase the frequency and do more films: Kartik Aryan

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Kartik Aryan who was last seen in the recently released blockbuster movie ‘Sonu Ki Titu Ki Sweety’, said that he will try to increase the frequency and do more films ie he will try to do at least two films a year.

While talking to the media when asked why he has kept low frequency of appearing on-screen and whether or not he will continue doing that, Kartik replied: “Actually, I kept my frequency very low when it came to featuring in a movie. But from now, I will try to increase that frequency and do more films.”

He further went on to say: “It was conscious decision from my side. I think I am able to concentrate more when I do one film at one time but now onwards, I will try to do at least two films in a year.”

Kartik added: “I am very happy with the kind of appreciation and compliments which I am still getting for the film and getting praise from Hrithik Roshan’s mother is a big thing and a compliment for me.”

“Each thing which is happening right now is surreal for me. I am living my dream basically. In fact, I really respect the kind of compliments and appreciation I am getting for my work in ‘Sonu Ke Titu Ke Sweety’ and I will make sure that I will not disappoint my audience in future,” said the ‘Pyaar Ka Punchnama’ actor.