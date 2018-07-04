Wimbledon tennis championship: Maria Sharapova, Petra Kvitova knocked out in first round

Suffering a big loss in the first round of Wimbledon tennis championships, big names including Russia’s Maria Sharapova and Petra Kvitova knocked out dramatically on the second day of Wimbledon, who prevailed 6-7 (3-7), 7-6 (7-3), 6-4 in the first round of Wimbledon tennis championships here on Tuesday.

The 24th-seeded Sharapova, who was playing Wimbledon for the first time since returning to the WTA Tour last year after serving a 15-month doping suspension, won the first set in part due to her opponent’s six double faults, reports Efe.

But the 27-year-old Diatchenko was more solid down the stretch and corrected her serving problems, committing just three double faults over the final two sets.

The underdog’s superior winning percentage on second-serve points (a reflection of her superiority from the baseline) was the difference, as she won 53 per cent of those points compared to 41 percent for her much more accomplished countrywoman.

The 2004 champion and 2011 runner-up, who did not compete in last year’s event due to injury, had never before lost in the first round of Wimbledon in 13 previous appearances.