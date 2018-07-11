Win by 3-0 against England will land India to 1st spot in ICC ranking

It will be a huge opportunity for the Indian team to grab the first spot in the ICC one day rankings. If team India defeat England 3-0 then they will be conquering the top spot of the rankings.

England on the other hand are looking very rehearsed ahead of the upcoming One-Day International (ODI) series. England and India will play the first match of their upcoming series in Nottingham on Thursday, kicking off a month-long extravaganza of ODIs featuring 10 sides from four continents.

Coming on the back of a well-contested Twenty20 International series, which India won 2-1, the top two sides in the ODI men’s team rankings present some interesting prospects in the three-match series a year ahead of the World Cup to be hosted by England and Wales from May 30 to July 14.

India, who had conceded the top ranking to England at the annual update on May 2, get a chance of claiming back the spot, but for that, they will have to blank their adversaries 3-0. England on the other hand will run up a lead of 10 points at the top of the table if they win by the same margin.