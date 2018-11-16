Wishes galore for newly married couple #DeepVeer

Wishes galore from the Bollywood for the newly-married couple Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone after the first images of marriage were out on social media.

Celebrities Karan Johar, Alia Bhatt, Parineeti Chopra, Rajkummar Rao, Arjun and Sonam Kapoor among many others instantly wished “a life full of love, happiness and togetherness” to the newly-weds, everyone of them completely floored after the first few images of the Konkani wedding and Anand Karaj were uploaded on Instagram.

Deepika and Ranveer, after two days of wedding ceremonies in the far and dreamy Lake Como setting in Italy, unveiled their first look as a married couple to the public on Thursday. Both shared two images — one each from their four-hour-long ceremony according to Konkani traditions on Wednesday and a North Indian style nuptial on Thursday.

Here’s what their friends and co-worker have tweeted:

Karan Johar: Love and happiness forever… These are such a full of ‘pyaar wala’ (love) pictures! For those of us who don’t have a life partner it’s a very “hai” wala (aww) feeling.

Rajkummar Rao: Congratulations, my favourite couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh. Wish you a lifetime of love, happiness and togetherness.