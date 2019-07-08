Wishes galore for Saurav Ganguly on his 47th birthday

New Delhi: Former Indian skipper Sourav Ganguly is celebrating his 47th birthday and wishes are pouring in from all sides as social media websites were flooded with birthday wishes for the ”Bengal Tiger”.

Virender Sehwag, who played alongside Ganguly, wished him in his unique witty style. “Happy Birthday to a 56″ captain, Dada! 56 inch chest, 8th day of the 7th month, 8*7V and a World Cup average of 56. Happy Birthday Dada, May God Bless You!” tweeted Sehwag along with Ganguly”s iconic image from Lords and his career statistics.

V.V.S. Laxman wrote, “Many more happy returns of the day Sourav Ganguly! Wish you ever more success and love Happy Birthday Dada.”

“Happy Birthday to a man who brought about a fantastic transition in Indian cricket, a brilliant leader who backed guys he believed in to the fullest. But aise kaun chadhta hai, Dada,” wrote Mohammed Kaif.

“Batsman, bowler, captain, commentator. One man. Many faces. Happy birthday, Sourav Ganguly,” tweeted ICC alongwith four different pictures of ”Dada”.

“Happy birthday dada. You have been the greatest pillar to Indian cricket!!! Thanks for your guidance towards everything!!! A true legend who has made some golden memories. May god shower lots of blessings and love!” wrote Ishant Sharma.