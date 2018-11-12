Woah! AirAsia offering flight tickets at Rs. 399, check out more details

Ahead of wedding season, different airlines are offering bumper discount on flight tickets and grabbing headlines every now and then. Amidst all this, famous airline AirAsia is offering flight tickets for as low as Rs. 399 and Rs 1,999. The offer is valid for travel period from May 2019 to February 2020, covering 120 destinations across Asia, Australia and beyond.

According to the information given by AirAsia, “Passengers can book this week up to 18 November for travel from 6 May 2019 to 4 February 2020 with one-way tickets at Rs 399 on domestic and Rs 1,999 on international routes.”

The interested customers can book from 21 of AirAsia’s domestic destinations – Bengaluru, New Delhi, Kolkata, Kochi, Goa, Jaipur, Pune, Guwahati, Imphal, Visakhapatnam, Hyderabad, Srinagar, Bagdogra, Ranchi, Bhubaneswar, Indore. The international destinations valid under the offer include: Kuala Lumpur, Bangkok, Krabi, Sydney, Auckland, Melbourne, Singapore, Bali and others.

“The offer is available on all flights operated by our group network, including AirAsia India, AirAsia Berhad, Thai AirAsia, and AirAsia X,” said the statement. The interested customers can book flight tickets either through airline website airasia.com or the AirAsia mobile app.

AirAsia India is a 4-year-old joint venture between Tata Sons Ltd and AirAsia Berhad. It operates to 165 destinations across 25 countries.

Meanwhile, the Iceland-based airline Wow Air is also offering massive 30 percent discount on international destinations as it’s in process to launch India operations this December, the airline said on its Twitter account a couple of days back. “No tricks! Just treats! 30% OFF all our destinations,” Wow Air said on Twitter.