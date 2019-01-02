Woah! Dosa named after Deepika Padukone, Ranveer’s reaction is priceless

Mumbai: Now that’s what you call weird! After a doll was named after Taimur Ali Khan which looked exactly like him and now this weird news is coming up that there is a dosa named after Deepika Padukone in Texas, US.

A fan posted the menu card’s picture in which it clearly mentioned Deepika Padukone’s name in the Dosa section along with the price and seeing the post Ranveer Singh’s reaction was priceless and he re-tweeted the post and stated: “what a great way to begin the year…Happy New Year!” The dosa comes with potato mix and is topped by fiery red ghost chillis.

Soon after, another fan shared one more menu, saying, “You are also a Parantha Thali in Pune.” Deepika’s husband, actor Ranveer Singh, got on the joke as he shared on Instagram, “I’ll eat this.”

Ranveer and Deepika are at present on their honeymoon after tying the knot in November last year in Italy’s Lake Como. The couple went on to host three wedding receptions in Mumbai and Bengaluru. Ranveer was occupied with the promotion of his film Simmba, which has already made Rs 100 crore at the box office.

In an interview to media, the actor said about his relationship with Deepika, “She and I have been seeing each other for six years. So, over a period of time, we have grown and evolved together. Deepika is not the same person that she used to be six years back and neither am I. Our growth and evolution happened while we stayed connected. So, our evolution [as human beings] has happened together. It’s really stronger than ever before.”