Woah! iPhone 8 available with Rs. 22, 610 discount on Paytm Mall

Paytm Mall is offering bumper discount on iPhone 8 ie the smartphone will be available at Rs. 58,830 which means it is providing a discount of Rs. 22, 610. Amazon’s ‘Great Indian Festival’ and Paytm Mall’s ‘Maha Cashback Sale’ would also come to end today.

The iPhone 8 with 64GB was available at Rs. 53,999 during the Great Indian sale along with a 10 percent additional discount for SBI Bank card users, no cost EMI option and up to Rs. 15,900 exchange discount. The iPhone 8 with 64GB storage was available for Rs. 53,999, a discount of Rs. 13,941 and the 256GB storage model is priced at Rs. 72,999, a discount of Rs. 4,001. There was also a 10 percent additional discount for HDFC Bank card users and up to Rs. 18,000 of exchange discount.

The form factor of the iPhone 8 and 8 Plus is exactly similar to the older iPhone 7 and 7 Plus. Having said that both the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus flaunts an all-glass body with an aluminium frame. As for the iPhone 8 Plus, the device sports a 5.5-inch Retina HD display and is powered by an A11 bionic chip.

It comes with a 3GB RAM and two storage options of 64GB and 256GB. It sports a dual camera setup a the back with two 12-megapixel sensors with f/1.8 aperture and Optical Image Stabilisation. At the front, it sports a 7-megapixel lens with f/2.2 aperture. The device boasts of Apple’s proprietary ‘Touch ID’.