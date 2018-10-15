Woah! iPhone 8 available with Rs. 22, 610 discount on Paytm Mall

By
Prishita Rathi
-
iPhone 8
Woah! iPhone 8 available with Rs. 22, 610 discount on Paytm Mall

Paytm Mall is offering bumper discount on iPhone 8 ie the smartphone will be available at Rs. 58,830 which means it is providing a discount of Rs. 22, 610. Amazon’s ‘Great Indian Festival’ and Paytm Mall’s ‘Maha Cashback Sale’ would also come to end today.

The iPhone 8 with 64GB was available at Rs. 53,999 during the Great Indian sale along with a 10 percent additional discount for SBI Bank card users, no cost EMI option and up to Rs. 15,900 exchange discount. The iPhone 8 with 64GB storage was available for Rs. 53,999, a discount of Rs. 13,941 and the 256GB storage model is priced at Rs. 72,999, a discount of Rs. 4,001. There was also a 10 percent additional discount for HDFC Bank card users and up to Rs. 18,000 of exchange discount.

The form factor of the iPhone 8 and 8 Plus is exactly similar to the older iPhone 7 and 7 Plus. Having said that both the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus flaunts an all-glass body with an aluminium frame. As for the iPhone 8 Plus, the device sports a 5.5-inch Retina HD display and is powered by an A11 bionic chip.

It comes with a 3GB RAM and two storage options of 64GB and 256GB. It sports a dual camera setup a the back with two 12-megapixel sensors with f/1.8 aperture and Optical Image Stabilisation. At the front, it sports a 7-megapixel lens with f/2.2 aperture. The device boasts of Apple’s proprietary ‘Touch ID’.

Tech News,Tech Breaking News,, iphone 8, Maha Cashback Sale, Paytm, Paytm Mall, Paytm Mall discount offers, technology news

Paytm Mall is offering bumper discount on iPhone 8 ie the smartphone will be available at Rs. 58,830 which means it is providing a discount of Rs. 22, 610. Amazon’s ‘Great Indian Festival’ and Paytm Mall’s ‘Maha Cashback Sale’ would…

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

MORE FROM PARDAPHASH