Woah! Ranveer Singh’s look in ‘Simmba’ is quirky| SEE PIC

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh, who will next be seen in the forthcoming movie ‘Simmba’, is all set to take the screens on fire by playing a quirky police cop in Rohit Shetty’s directorial venture ‘Simmba’. Noted trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to share Ranveer’s look from ‘Simmba’ on his twitter handle.

He captioned it as, “Ranveer Singh’s look from #Simmba… Directed by Rohit Shetty… 28 Dec 2018 release.”

Here is the pic:-

The actor never fails to impress us with his quirky sense of humour, off-beat outfits and outstanding performances in films. Ranveer is one of the most-popular actors of B-Town and can be rightly termed as ‘the powerhouse of talent’.

‘Simmba’ is Ranveer’s first with Rohit and the filmmaker’s maiden venture with Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions banner.

‘Simmba’ will also mark Ranveer’s first film as a police officer and it will be interesting to see how he pulls off this role.

The film will hit theatres on December 28, 2018.