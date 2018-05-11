Woah! Samsung Galaxy Note 8 price slashed by Rs. 10,000, here are the details

Good news for all the Samsung brand lovers and for all those who have been planning to buy its latest flagship smartphone ‘Samsung Galaxy Note 8’, the smartphone is presently available with its price slashed off Rs 10,000, which effectively brings its actual price Rs. 59,900 down to Rs 49,900. The phone was launched with a price tag of Rs. 67,900 last year which is quite expensive price to be but after that the retail price slowly decreased to Rs…

Good news for all the Samsung brand lovers and for all those who have been planning to buy its latest flagship smartphone ‘Samsung Galaxy Note 8’, the smartphone is presently available with its price slashed off Rs 10,000, which effectively brings its actual price Rs. 59,900 down to Rs 49,900.

The phone was launched with a price tag of Rs. 67,900 last year which is quite expensive price to be but after that the retail price slowly decreased to Rs 59,900. Now, giving a further discount of Rs. 10,000 mobile retailer Mahesh Telecom reveals that Paytm is offering a Rs 10,000 cashback, which means you are effectively paying Rs 49,900 for the flagship phablet.

Quick review of specifications of the phone:-

For a quick recap, the Galaxy Note 8 features a 6.3-inch Super AMOLED Infinity display with Quad HD+ resolution. It is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 835 SoC paired with 6GB RAM, and 64GB expandable storage.

The Galaxy Note 8 was the first Samsung device to boast a dual-camera setup – 12-megapixel wide-angle lens + 12-megapixel telephoto lens. For selfies, there’s an 8-megapixel snapper up front.