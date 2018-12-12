Woah! Suhana Khan shoots for a short film| SEE PICS

It seems that Bollywood’s KingKhan’s daughter Suhana Khan is ready for her debut in the industry as she is reportedly shooting for a short film and the pictures from her shoot are going viral on Instagram.

The pictures have been shared by various fan clubs of Suhana on Instagram, which feature her sitting inside a car for a shoot sequence. Suhana is dressed in a green top and a pair of flared jeans. “Shoot for a short film,” read the caption. Suhana, who studies in London, has previously talked about her dream of becoming an actor.

In her interview to Vogue (she was on the cover of the magazine’s August edition), Suhana said, “I don’t think there was any one moment when I decided. Since I was young, I’d do all these accents and impressions. But my parents only realised I was serious about acting when they saw a performance of mine for the first time. I was playing Miranda in a school performance of The Tempest.”

Here are the pictures from Suhana’s shoot. (It appears to be for a college assignment).