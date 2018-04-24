Woah! Video of Chris Gayle dancing on Sapna Choudhary’s ‘Teri aankhon ka yo kajal’

Mumbai: Star cricketer Chris Gayle who is known for his superb batting skills, can be seen dancing to Haryanvi performer Sapna Choudhary’s hit song ‘Teri aankhon ka yo kajal’, and going by the looks of it, he hasn’t done a bad job at it. The flamboyant cricketer, who plays for King’s XI Punjab in the Indian Premier League, has copied Sapna Choudhary with perfection. When Sapna saw the video she took to post the video on her Instagram account and…

Mumbai: Star cricketer Chris Gayle who is known for his superb batting skills, can be seen dancing to Haryanvi performer Sapna Choudhary’s hit song ‘Teri aankhon ka yo kajal’, and going by the looks of it, he hasn’t done a bad job at it.

The flamboyant cricketer, who plays for King’s XI Punjab in the Indian Premier League, has copied Sapna Choudhary with perfection.

When Sapna saw the video she took to post the video on her Instagram account and captioned it as: “Look what I found on Internet. @chrisgayle333 You are such a good Dancer.”

Here’s the video