Women’s Hockey: India Defeat Spain 5-2

The Indian women’s hockey team performed brilliantly to outclass World Cup bronze medallists Spain 5-2 in its third match of the tour in Murcia on Tuesday.

Young striker from Mizoram, Lalremsiami (17th, 58th minutes) starred with a brace, while Neha Goyal (21st), Navneet Kaur (32nd), Rani Rampal (51st) maintained India’s lead after the initial setback in the first quarter. By virtue of this win, India have managed to level the series at 1-1. After having lost the tour opener 2-3, India held Spain to a 1-1 draw in the second game.

Skipper Rani found the net in the 51st minute and then young striker Lalremsiami scored her second goal of the day just two minutes from full time to hand India a convincing 5-2 victory.

“I am pleased with the performance. We are working to be more steady in our performance and we are improving match-by-match. This is a process and we need to keep repeating such performances to grow further,” said India’s chief coach Sjoerd Marijne.

“I am giving constant feedback on individual performances and behaviours. Overall, we are progressing well and beating a World Cup medal winning side in its home ground is a big confidence boost for this young team,” he added.