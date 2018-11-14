‘Working couples’ career ambition leads to infertility’

Lucknow: Children’s Day happened to be day of high inspiration for more than 50 odd childless couples who were counselled by Dr Gita Khanna, a veteran gynaecologist and an IVF expert with an experience of 30 years, during a seminar meet “INFERTILITY MANAGEMENT: BOON TO CHILDLESS COUPLES” being organised by AJANTA HOPE SOCIETY in Lucknow on Wednesday.

The objective of the seminar was to create awareness among the childless couples about infertility that has hit couples from all walks of life from a villager to Hollywood and Bollywood celebrities. However, those who get timely intervention of IVF experts are blessed with kids.

Over three dozen young doctors pursuing career in IVF also attended the workshop that concluded late evening.

She lamented that pollution, stress obesity reflection like STD (Sexually transmitted diseases) tuberculosis endometriosis, PCOD, environmental and life style factors like alcohol, smoking, different shifts hours of working couples, late marriages, late baby planning due to career ambitions and poor quality of eggs produced by ageing ovaries cause infertility.

She further added that evaluation and advise hormone management, IUI and advanced assisted reproductive measures like IVF (Test Tube baby) brought happiness on faces of thousands of couples from UP, surrounding states.

Dr Indu Tandon ex-professor Queen Mary and Dr AD Dwivedi , Head of department obgyne HIND Medical College also chaired the session during the seminar.

Mayor Mrs Sanyukta Bhatia inaugurated the seminar and spoke volumes about the achievements of Ajanta Hospital that has created happiness among more than 5,000 couples.

During the lighter moments of the seminar, a brief interaction of old IVF patients with young couples was organised to clear the doubts about IVF. The old patients had come to celebrate Children’s Day at Ajanta Hospital.

As many as 150 IVF kids ranging from one month to 18 years were present during the session. Many games, quiz and knowledge based contests along with photo shoot were held to make the event memorable. IVF kids meet is organised every year at Ajanta Hospital to celebrate Children’s Day.